Exclusive: SACRED OATH Premiere “Root Of All Evil” Lyric Video

Sacred Oath will release a fifth and final advance single “Root Of All Evil” on Friday, March 19 for streaming and download on all digital platforms. The single and video feature original cover artwork by drummer Kenny “Thundarr” Evans. BraveWords is hosting the premiere of the new lyric video for the single, watch below:

“Root Of All Evil” is yet another showcase for the band’s new 3 guitar lineup after officially adding Damiano Christian to the mix last year. Says Christian, “I got the chance to really develop and show my own unique playing style throughout this record, which Rob and Kenny were very encouraging of. I can’t wait to see where the new record takes us.”

“It has resulted in a barrage of lead guitar on this album, and it’s clearly evident on this number,” adds Bill Smith, who has been with Sacred Oath as second guitarist since 2007 following Darkness Visible. Both guitarists share similar experiences in that they joined the band as teenagers and made their debuts on live albums.

The band previously issued three singles and videos, “Return of the Dragon”, “Hammer Of An Angry God”, and “Empires Fall” for streaming and download.

The band has already issued four singles “Return Of The Dragon,” “Hammer Of An Angry God,” “Empires Fall,” and “Cthulhu Wakes” for streaming and download. Digital preorder begins this week and will include instant delivery of all five singles. The complete album will release on April 2. Pre-order for both the deluxe CD and double LP editions began on January 29 on the band’s website. These editions will be limited-edition pressings of 500 copies and LPs will be hand-numbered and signed. The CD will contain a 24-page booklet including all 11 original art pieces, lyrics, and photos. The double LP also contains all of the art and lyrics and is available in both black vinyl and color with splatter.

Sacred Oath is best-known for releasing A Crystal Vision in 1988, an album that evolved into a cult-classic of the powerthrash-metal genre. It was followed by six more critically acclaimed studio albums, including fan-favorites World On Fire, Sacred Oath, Darkness Visible, and Ravensong. The single “Counting Zeros” from their eponymous 2009 release was chosen as iTunes “Discovery Download of the Week”, and their first live album Till Death Do Us Part (2008) was listed as a Top Ten Metal Album of the year by Apple Music in its year of release. The band appeared on MTV2 Headbangers Ball in its last televised season with a featured interview.

Tracklisting:

“Cthulhu Wakes”

“Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead”

“Return Of The Dragon”

“At The Gates”

“Empires Fall”

“Hammer Of An Angry God”

“The Next Pharaoh”

“Primeval”

“Into The Drink”

“Root Of All Evil”

“Empires Fall” lyric video:

"Hammer Of An Angry God" lyric video:

"Return Of The Dragon" lyric video: