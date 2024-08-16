Exclusive: Saskatoon’s PYTHONIC Premieres “Pills” Single

Saskatoon, Canada’s Pythonic continues their metal assault with the release of their second single “Pills” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords – from their upcoming EP EP 1, due out on September 27, 2024. The single is the oldest song on the EP being the second song ever written by the band. It came out super quickly like the previously released “Love H8” and has a large emphasis on speed. The song tempo jumps up and down sporadically as does someone’s mood on opioids.

The band comments further:

“The single Pills is another fan favorite song not as harped about as Epica is but still held in very high regard. This song didn't have a real solo for most of its life but when it came to recording the leads Ryan said he had a solo to throw in it so Vince had not heard the solo at all up until this point hit record on the track and watched Ryan lay down one the tastiest solos for the recording.”

The simplicity of the riffs in the song is what helps drive this song to listeners. It has a very catchy chorus backed with some catchy lyrics to draw the listener in. In the end, it has an unhinged-sounding solo which is a perfect close to the song almost as if the junkie is frantically looking for their next fix.

“Pills” delves deep into the struggles of addiction and the societal pressures that come with it. Dustin Reiner's searing vocals deliver a poignant narrative, perfectly complemented by the crushing riffs of lead guitarist Ryan Hunter and the unyielding rhythm guitar of Vincent Kohut. The Warriner brothers, Jayden on drums and Morgan on bass provide a relentless backbone that drives the song's intense momentum. It is recommended for fans of Devildriver, Machine Head, and Trivium.

EP 1 will be released on all digital platforms September 27.

Tracklisting:

“Positive Deconstruction”

“Love H8”

“Pills”

“Practice What You Preach”

“Epica”

EP Lineup:

Dustin Reiner - Lead Vocals and Bass

Ryan Hunter - Lead Guitar

Vincent Kohut - Rhythm Guitar and Backing Vocals

Jordan Gall Drums

Live Lineup

Dustin Reiner - Lead Vocals

Ryan Hunter - Lead Guitar

Vincent Kohut - Rhythm Guitar and Backing Vocals

Morgan Warriner - Bass and Backing Vocals

Jayden Warriner – Drums

(Photo: Mac Ulmer)