Exclusive: STONE NOMADS Premieres “Fiery Sabbath” Music Video

Texas Doom metal purveyors Stone Nomads has released and premiered the new official music video for the thunderous single “Fiery Sabbath” via BraveWords with the accompanying release of the digital audio extended single “Fiery Sabbath” including new epic bonus track “Gallows Walk” available on Bandcamp.

Raised in the Texas fields of doom, Stone Nomads have forged a sound blending colossal riffs, dynamic groove and all that is heavy… The band, based in Houston, mixes elements of southern sludge and doom metal on a stoned-out Sabbath trip, featuring Jon Cosky on guitar & vocals, Jude Sisk on Bass & Vocals, and Dwayne Crosby on drums. The trio released their debut album Fields Of Doom via Gravitoyd Heavy Music in 2022, and the doom metal scene took notice…

The album was ranked #8 on the Doom Charts and saw the band playing festivals and regional tour dates with the likes of scene veterans Elder, Mothership, Spirit Adrift and more. In 2023 the band will embark on a US tour in support of a new album planned to be released mid-year.

Stone Nomads live:

January

27 – Houston, TX – Black Magic Social Club (Fiery Sabbath Official Release Party)

February

11 – Arlington, TX – Growl Records

17 – Houston, TX – Black Magic Social Club

18 – San Antonio, TX – Faust Tavern

March

10 – Houston, TX – 1810 Ojeman

14 – Austin, TX – Kickbutt Coffee