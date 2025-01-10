Exclusive: TOMBS OF DISGUST Premier "The Looming Storm" Guitar Playthrough Video

Tombs Of Disgust, the brutal death metal band from Ontario, Canada, is set to release their highly anticipated debut EP, Shadow Of War, on April 25. BraveWords is premiering the band's guitar playthrough video for the song "The Looming Storm". See below

Tombs of Disgust’s music is an infectious exploration that is both punishing and unrelenting heaviness. Shadow Of War represents a chapter in the dark narrative of self awareness and constant war within, while the band crushingly blends brutal riffs and chaotic intensity.

Tombs Of Disgust began in 2021 in Oshawa, Ontario by vocalist Josh Willms and Richard Mitchell, two longtime friends and collaborators who had come together to express brutal music during the pandemic. The entity that Tombs Of Disgust formed became an outlet to process the isolation and unparalleled turmoil that needed to be unleashed, and quickly became the vehicle for this savagery which was joined by Kieran, Sahil, and Dustin to annihilate with blistering riffs.

On "The Looming Storm", guitarist Kieran McGrath states, "'The Looming Storm' is a powerful and intense exploration of inner conflict. This sense of impending dread reflects the internal struggle of dealing with trauma that may not be easily recognized or understood by others. The aggressive nature of the song likely amplifies the raw emotion and frustration that comes with confronting these difficult, often suppressed feelings. The aggressive riffs are used not just as musical elements, but as a metaphor for the overwhelming nature of internal turmoil mirroring the chaos of trying to navigate a storm that seems impossible to escape."

Tombs Of Disgust is:

Josh Willms - Vocals

Kieran McGrath - Guitar

Richard Mitchell - Guitar

Sahil Suleman - Bass

Dustin Sargent - Drums