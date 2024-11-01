Exclusive: TROLLWAR Premieres “The Offering” Single

Quebec, Canada's melodic symphonic metal outfit Trollwar continues to build anticipation for their upcoming EP with the release of The Offering, the second single from their forthcoming EP Tales From The Frozen Wastes. The single further showcases Trollwar's musical evolution, presenting a harmonious blend of aggressive metal riffs, intricate symphonic arrangements, and progressive elements.

The song delves deeper into the EP's overarching theme of a falling pantheon and the glooming curse that befalls adventurers who dare to tread where they're unwelcome.

The band shares their thoughts:

“This is the most recent song composition-wise. We think that this one is the best representation of where the Trollwar sound has evolved. It contains some great Melodic Death Metal riffs, a good chorus, epic symphonies... the whole package. This is also the 2nd song where we have a guest coming in to push the limit of the song with astonishing power metal vocals and choirs.”

They go on to explain that the black-metal elements are also brought forward, with an epic evil bridge that will give chills to the symphonic black metal enjoyers. The transitions are smooth and flow easily.

This is the last song off the album, leaving the listener with an enjoyable symphonic epilogue, and giving hints of something greater to come. It is a pivotal piece in the narrative of the EP, representing the moment where the veil between worlds thins, and the consequences of mortal ambition clash with divine will. It is recommended for those who enjoy Amon Amarth, Kalmah, and Equilibrium.

Pre-save the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“The Unseen One” feat. Kalmah’s Veli-Matti Kananen

“Bane Of The Underworld”

“In The Fields Of Frost”

“The Offering” feat. Atavistia’s Mattias Sippola

“Bane Of The Underworld”: