Exclusive: TYRANTS OF CHAOS Premiere “T.O.C.” Music Video

Hailing from Lethbridge, Canada, Tyrants Of Chaos is a no-holds-barred traditional heavy metal band in the vein of the big four with a modern twist. They are imminently releasing a new album Relentless Thirst For Power, which will be their third, and are introducing it with a music video for the single T.O.C.; premiered through BraveWords!

They explain in their own words:

“Musically, ‘T.O.C.’ is straightforward, neck wrecking heavy metal. While under the guise of sounding like preparing for battle, it is simply about playing metal shows and entertaining the crowd. A straight-forward headbanger; nothing but pure metal. We believe fans will be blown away by this album and left speechless.”

The new album Relentless Thirst For Power covers a lot of topics lyrically, listeners will also be able to dive into the classic Teutonic power metal track “Indoctri-Nation” that focuses on mental health issues; the “No Lives Matter” ballad that forces one to confront their mortality; and the classic “Lucky Dog” that is reminiscent of the ‘80s sounds of the Big 4.

Formed in 2013 for the love and passion of music by guitarist Curtiss Vaselenak and to fill a gap in the local scene, the band originally started as a fun hard rock and metal cover band. After some shuffling, he is now joined by guitarist Arik Wagner, bassist Sean Simpson, drummer Ryan Dyck, and vocalist Phil Sirias who complete the current lineup. With many years of experience between them, they bring professionalism and solid musicianship to both the stage and the studio.

Tyrants Of Chaos already have two albums under their belts, The Calm Before The Storm (2016) and Into Oblivion (2019), and this new offering consists of ten fist-pumping, head-banging tracks that were written specifically for this album. It is just scratching the surface of what the band has in store, they don't intend to slow down anytime soon.

Heavy and loud, Tyrants Of Chaos delivers a solid pummeling of pure heavy metal. No gimmicks, no gags, just passion, and honesty. They are recommended listening for fans of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, and Megadeth.

Relentless Thirst For Power is out on August 19; preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“T.O.C.”

“The Black Gap”

“Mourning Sickness”

“Skull Crusher”

“Slay The Hostages”

“Red Rage”

“Nightmare Machine”

“Indocri-Nation”

“No Lives Matter”

“Lucky Dog”