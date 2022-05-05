Exclusive: UNBOWED Premiere “The Holy Momentum” Video

Unbowed is a melodic death/black metal band formed in Guelph, ON, Canada in 2011. The band has to date released two full-length albums, two EPs, and two Singles. Unbowed consists of Ioan Tetlow (Vocals), Steven Rowlands (Guitars), Aiden Watkinson (Bass), Alex Snape (Guitars), and Cory Hofing (Drums). Unbowed is now gearing up to release their third full-length album and strongest effort to date, the ten song LP Colour The Soul. BraveWords is premiering new single and video for “The Holy Momentum” featuring Mother Of All’s Frederik Jensen – watch below!

The band comments:

“This song takes up the responsibility to represent the concept of ‘Lich’ which concerns itself with mind and body synchronicity. This concept can be found within ancient concepts leading back to the ancient myths of Mesopotamia. It is the symbolism of two serpents endlessly chasing one another, it is the DNA helix, etc. The symbol indicates movement, and an endless chase; thus creating a generation of energy and power, a concept crucial to the creation of all art forms. This is the left brain, right brain, Apollo and Dionysus, or mind and body. In order for one to generate the power and energy needed to go the distance along the journey, the soul must be nurtured by the experiences and stresses put on both mind and body. This song represents the endurance through all forms of extreme resistance against the path forward.”

Colour the Soul features artwork by illustrator Marta Sokołowska. Marta was also responsible for the artwork on Unbowed’s debut self-titled EP released in 2013. The album was written and recorded by Unbowed at Nomadic Arts Studios in Guelph, ON, Canada. Featuring guest appearances from Joel Violette (Thrawsunblat, Woods of Ypres), Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll, And Oceans, Dispyt) and Frederik Jensen (Mother Of All, Plained). The album was mixed and mastered by Alex Snape.

Preorder Colour The Soul on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Hero Lux”

“Eigi Einhamr”

“Fire Of Wode”

“Stream Of Life / Flow Of Death”

“The Holy Momentum” (feat. Frederik Jensen)

“As I Step Mountains Sway” (feat. Joel Violette)

“Home”

“The Anthem Of I”

“Umbra Cruciata” (feat. Mathias “Vreth” Lillmans)

“The Mourning Shade”