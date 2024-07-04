Exclusive: UNDER THE OAK Shoot Hilarious, Bawdy Video For Upcoming Album

Combining the antics of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest with vintage Benny Hill, Norwegian metallers, Under The Oak, filmed a video for the title track to their third album, the forthcoming Last Of A Dying Breed (scheduled for September 27 via Wormholedeath). The song is something of a departure, offering a doomy vibe, with a nod to Candlemass.

BraveWords was present on the first day of video shooting. The band are not young pups, their insistence on issuing physical product (vinyl, CDs and even the occasional cassette) has often been ridiculed by younger, digital-only acts. Yet, through make-up and (over) acting, the video storyline sees them aged 30 years in the future, as cantankerous geriatrics, examining the travails of old age, especially within an assisted living facility. Not content to sit by quietly, the "old-timers" start ripping it up, causing mayhem and playing music. Watch for "Last Of A Dying Breed", which is sure to be a much talked about clip!

A record release party, at Oslo's famous John Dee (basement of Rockefeller music hall) is scheduled for October 11, and there will be a members' only performance for the Oak Metal Club, a group of friends (some of whom will appear in the finished video) who regularly convene in the converted grocery store/turned concert venue beneath frontman Jostein Sandaker's out-in-the-country/away-from-everyone home. The tiny room (less than 80 capacity), comes complete with backline, drums and soundman provided and has already offered a cozy tour respite for the likes of Blaze Bailey, Exciter, Legion Of The Damned and Anvil, with word-of-mouth inquires building within the industry.

On November 30, the band will take their initial foray outside Norway, as part of the True Thrash Fest, at the Bambi Galore club, in Hamburg, Germany.

(Photo - Jan-Erik Johansen)