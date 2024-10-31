Exclusive: WORLDWIDE PANIC Premieres “Break Me Down” Music Video

Los Angeles alt metal/rock act Worldwide Panic has premiered their new music video for “Break Me Down” exclusively through BraveWords! The video was directed by Andre Brown and filmed at Monarch Studios in Los Angeles.

Lane Steele of Worldwide Panic says, "The song - like almost all of our songs - has a rich backstory. We were looking for producers to hire to work on this record we just now finished. We met with a famous producer at a multi-million dollar studio. We were told that our material wasn't good and ‘Where’s the hook’ when it’s staring you in the face the whole time. We left and simply said to each other in the band at the time ‘Why should we work with someone who wants to break us down, just to build us up again?’ And then the song was written within the next 48 hours. We recorded the song with a legend, Bob Marlette. He and his family poured their hearts and souls into this track. It helped make Worldwide Panic sound bigger then I could even imagine. The experience was great and I am super proud of this track."

Worldwide Panic was formed in 2016 with the aim of writing heavy music with catchy hooks and personal, meaningful lyrics. Giving a relatable take on everyday life, the songwriting approach focuses on a mix of clean and aggressive vocals and a guitar-driven sound.

With influences that range from Rammstein, Pantera, and Slayer to Strapping Young Lad and KISS, the band put out an eponymous LP, Worldwide Panic in early 2023. The LP was mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Shadows Fall, Hatebreed, Demon Hunter, Rob Zombie). The release made inroads at Active Rock Radio, charting with the singles "I Tried" (#23 on the Billboard Rock Indicator, #16 on the SMR Chart) and “Falling Apart” (#20 on Billboard Rock Indicator and # 6 on the SMR chart).

Worldwide Panic brings a unique theatrical experience to its live shows - their performances are packed with dynamic energy and excitement. Fans across the hard rock and metal spectrum find their music fresh and engaging. The band has toured with Flaw, Smile Empty Soul, Hellzapoppin’, Mushroomhead, and The Convalescence, among others. The band has done several headlining tours in the last 5 years.

They recently completed work on their 2nd full length LP, produced by the legendary Bob Marlette (Seether, Airbourne, Saliva; Rob Zombie) and again mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris - which is slated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2025.

Worldwide Panic:

Lane Steele – bass/vocals

Jae Paige Dion – guitar

Bryan Butler – drums