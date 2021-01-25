Exclusive: ZACH BAIR Premieres “Fight” Video

BraveWords is premiering the new video, “Fight”, from Zach Bair!

“Fight” is a song that honors the first responders who always stand up to all threats to our survival. From the pandemic to hurricanes, fires and 9/11, “Fight” honors our American spirit and rises to the occasion with a call to stand up and rebuild a new country after the pandemic.

“Fight” is a song that calls out to all those weary and sick of staying indoors, alone and fearful for loved ones. “Fight” is a rally for all health care professionals who have raced into danger as they treated Covid patients.

The song is an homage to American grit. It honors all those who work on the front lines of Covid; who rescued many among flooded shores devastated by hurricanes and in the grim pit of 9/11.

Zach Bair’s new song was incubated after 9/11 and born in the Coronavirus surge and is a call to action for everyone alive today to keep up their spirits, drive and belief in the future since HOPE is not cancelled.

Let’s greet 2021 with the gift our musical artists have created to help us rebuild and thrive among the wreckage of the Pandemic and get the word out about something new, positive and upbeat.