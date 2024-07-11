EXHORDER On Upcoming Late Summer US Tour - "We Couldn’t Be Happier And More Grateful That EYEHATEGOD Are Taking Us Out With Them"

Earlier this year NOLA thrash legends, Exhorder released their fourth album, Defectum Omnium, to mass critical acclaim and praise from fans worldwide. Today, the band has announced they’ll be supporting the record on a US tour later this summer with fellow Crescent City natives and sludgelords EyeHateGod. The excursion kicks off on August 13 in Memphis, TN and will wrap September 1 in Chicago, IL.

Vocalis/guitarist Kyle Thomas says of the tour: “It’s been 35 years since Exhorder and EyeHateGod first shared the stage in the local New Orleans scene, but we finally are getting the opportunity to tour with each other! We couldn’t be happier and more grateful that EyeHateGod are taking us out with them. I played in my first two bands with Jimmy, went to high school with Gary, and have known Mike since I was 15 years old. These guys are family to me, and the entire Exhorder team is stoked to burn down the highways with them as well. We’ll see everyone soon. Get your asses to the shows- this tour will be one for the books!!!”

Dates for the EyeHateGod and Exhorder tour, with support from Hans Condor, are listed below.

August

13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

16 - Dayton, OH - Cosmo Joes

17 - Mansfield, OH - Show Trails

18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

19 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

22 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

25 - Albany, NY - Empire

26 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

27 - Boston, MA - Middle East

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s ***

29 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

31 - Madison WI, - The Crucible ***

September

1 - Chicago IL - Reggie’s

(*** No Hans Condor)

Exhorder's Defectum Omnium is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Featuring 12 crushing tracks and ominous cover artwork by Travis Smith (Katatonia, Opeth), the = album follows the band’s 2019 release, Mourn The Southern Skies.

Order/save Defectum Omnium here.

Defectum Omnium tracklisting:

"Wrath Of Prophecies"

"Under The Gaslight"

"Forever And Beyond Despair"

"The Tale Of Unsound Minds"

"Divide And Conquer"

"Year Of The Goat"

"Taken By Flames"

"Defectum Omnium / Stolen Hope"

"Three Stages Of Truth / Lacing The Well"

"Sedition"

"Desensitized"

"Your Six"

"Wrath Of Prophecies" video:

"Forever And Beyond Despair" video:

"Year Of The Goat" video:

(Photo - Erik Hernandez)