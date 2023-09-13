EXHUMED Announce 25th Anniversary Edition Of Gore Metal Album, Available Physically In October And Streaming Now

Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, announce the 25 year anniversary deluxe reissue of their legendary debut album, Gore Metal. Fully remastered audio of the original mix by Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Cavalera, Power Trip, and more), Gore Metal now features expanded artwork, live tracks (digital only), and liner notes.

The 25th anniversary edition of Gore Metal is streaming in full now. Physical pre-orders are out October 27 on LP/CS. Pre-order here, and listen on all streaming services here, and below.

Frontman Matt Harvey comments: “Like a lingering recurrent infection, this album just keeps rearing its ugly head. Twenty-five years is a long time for a record this raw, nasty, crude and repugnant to hang around, so what better time would there be than now to reissue it on vinyl? The re-master has breathed new life into these dusty old tracks and the record has never sounded better. I hope you necromaniacs are as excited about this as we are, because we have a bunch of plans around this reissue and anniversary in the works. If you've been hoping for a chance to hear some deep cuts and (slaughter)cult classicks... your patience will soon be rewarded.”

Tracklisting:

"Necromaniac" (2023 Remaster)

"Open The Abscess" (2023 Remaster)

"Postmortem Procedures" (2023 Remaster)

"Limb From Limb" (2023 Remaster)

"Enucleation" (2023 Remaster)

"Casketkrusher" (2023 Remaster)

"Deathmask" (2023 Remaster)

"In My Human Slaughterhouse" (2023 Remaster)

"Sepulchral Slaughter" (2023 Remaster)

"Vagitarian II" (2023 Remaster)

"Blazing Corpse" (2023 Remaster)

"Deadest Of The Dead" (2023 Remaster)

"Sodomy And Lust" (2023 Remaster)

Additional tracks (Digital only):

"Carnal Epitaph" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Necromaniac" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Decrepit Crescendo" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Limb From Limb" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"This Axe Was Made To Grind" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Forged In Fire (Formed in Flame)" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Exhumed To Consume" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Deep Red" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Vacant Grave" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Open The Abscess" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Open The Abscess" (continued) (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Slaughtercult" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

"Sodomy And Lust" (Live at Fuck the Commerce, May 24, 2001)

Exhumed continue their massive late summer/fall US tour with Cavalera tomorrow through October 18.

Exhumed are:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar