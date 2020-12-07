EXHUMED Announce Goreified At The Grind Guignol Streaming Event On December 26; Preview Video
December 7, 2020, 2 hours ago
Gore Metal maniacs, Exhumed, have announced the Goreified At The Grind Guignol streaming event. Over one hour of pro-shot, pro-recorded gore metal captured live and in the raw, the way Exhumed classicks churn your bowels and melt your face. All for just $8 advance / $10 day of show or later.
How It Works: With your “ticket” purchase, you consent to receive an email from Exhumed with a link to stream or download the show. The event goes live at 12:01 AM, Pacific Time, December 26 and you'll have 90 days from then to stream it as many times as you want and / or download it so you can own the gig forever.
- Tickets here.
- Tickets with exclusive longsleeve and poster bundle (US Customers only) here.
- Tickets with exclusive longsleeve (US Customers only), here.
- Tickets with exclusive poster (US Customers only) here.
Lineup:
Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals
Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals
Mike Hamilton - Drums
Sebastian Phillips - Guitar
(Photo - Orion Landau)