EXHUMED Announce Goreified At The Grind Guignol Streaming Event On December 26; Preview Video

Gore Metal maniacs, Exhumed, have announced the Goreified At The Grind Guignol streaming event. Over one hour of pro-shot, pro-recorded gore metal captured live and in the raw, the way Exhumed classicks churn your bowels and melt your face. All for just $8 advance / $10 day of show or later.

How It Works: With your “ticket” purchase, you consent to receive an email from Exhumed with a link to stream or download the show. The event goes live at 12:01 AM, Pacific Time, December 26 and you'll have 90 days from then to stream it as many times as you want and / or download it so you can own the gig forever.

- Tickets here.

- Tickets with exclusive longsleeve and poster bundle (US Customers only) here.

- Tickets with exclusive longsleeve (US Customers only), here.

- Tickets with exclusive poster (US Customers only) here.

Lineup:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar

(Photo - Orion Landau)