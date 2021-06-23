EXHUMED Announce Worming Through America Fall Headline Tour; CREEPING DEATH, BEWITCHER & ENFORCED To Support

Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, return to the stage this fall. The Worming Through America tour begins October 22 and features support from Creeping Death, Bewitcher, and Enforced. Tickets are on sale this Friday and a full schedule is available below.

Exhumed comments: "We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench. We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP. Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"

Tour dates:

October

22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North

26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House

28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House

29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

November

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse

6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

12 - Madison, WI - Crucible

13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon *

17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s *

20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House *

* - no Enforced

Lineup:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals

Mike Hamilton - Drums

Sebastian Phillips - Guitar

(Photo - Orion Landau)