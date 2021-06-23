EXHUMED Announce Worming Through America Fall Headline Tour; CREEPING DEATH, BEWITCHER & ENFORCED To Support
Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, return to the stage this fall. The Worming Through America tour begins October 22 and features support from Creeping Death, Bewitcher, and Enforced. Tickets are on sale this Friday and a full schedule is available below.
Exhumed comments: "We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench. We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP. Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"
Tour dates:
October
22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North
26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House
28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House
29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
November
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse
6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
8 - Boston, MA - Sonia
9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
12 - Madison, WI - Crucible
13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown *
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon *
17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *
18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *
19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s *
20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House *
* - no Enforced
Lineup:
Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals
Ross Sewage - Bass, Vocals
Mike Hamilton - Drums
Sebastian Phillips - Guitar
(Photo - Orion Landau)