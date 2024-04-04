EXHUMED - Pro-Shot Video Of Final Date On 2023 Australian Tour Released

The Riff Crew have shared professionally-filmed video from Exhumed's 2023 tour of Australia. The video below captures the band's final set on what was a memorable tour for the band and fans alike.

The Riff Crew capture some of the best live shows in the underground. In the past year they have filmed the likes of Obituary, Riot City, Midnight, DRI, Kings Of Thrash, The Night Flight Orchestra, Exhumed, GBH, The Exploited, Unto Others, and are scheduled to film Carcass on their current tour of Australia.