EXHUMED’s MATT HARVEY Releases New Solo Record, Toward The Cold Light

Exhumed guitarist/vocalist, Matt Harvey, has unveiled a new ambient full-length, entitled Toward The Cold Light. The perfect soundtrack for cold, misty winter mornings, the melodies found across the record’s five tracks ebb and flow through orchestrated soundscapes that are often bleak and lonely, at times warm and nostalgic, but always compelling.

Elaborates Harvey, “This EP is something I've had rattling around for a while, melodies and compositions inspired by walking my dogs through the fog on chilly Winter mornings. It's more contemplative than anything I've done before; more reflective of both the natural world and the internal world that we experience alone with our thoughts in quiet moments. It's been a rewarding journey working on music as a composer and engineer, rather than a guitar player or vocalist, and I hope coming along that journey with me through these tunes is also meaningful to anyone who listens.”

All music on Toward The Cold Light was composed, produced, and engineered by Matt Harvey and mastered by Leon del Muerte at Beastman Audio. Artwork comes courtesy of Jacob Speis.

Stream/download Matt Harvey’s Toward The Cold Light via Bandcamp here. The record is also streaming via YouTube here.

Toward The Cold Light tracklisting:

"Toward The Cold Light"

"Silence At The Edge Of Memory"

"Lights In The Mist"

"Parted Hearts"

"Vanishing Point"

"Toward The Cold Light" visualizer:

Matt Harvey is best known for his work in death grind outfit Exhumed, as well as his other projects like the thrashtastic Dekapitator and Scarecrow, death-deifying homage act Gruesome, and his traditional metal outfit Pounder, as well as playing with extreme metal legacy groups like Death-revival act Left To Die and Repulsion. In recent years, he's turned his attention towards composing outside of the metal realm, first with 2021's synth-y sci-fi instrumental album Last Son Of Krypton, inspired by his lifetime love of comic books. Toward The Cold Light shows his continued journey as a composer and engineer and takes its inspiration instead from the natural world and quiet introspection.

(Photo - Jehn W.A.)