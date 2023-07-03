EXIST IN RUIN Launch New Single "Blood And Treachery" Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

"Blood And Treachery" is the new single from symphonic melodic death metallers Exist In Ruin. "Blood And Treachery" features the legendary Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Charred Walls Of The Damned) on vocals.

Exist In Ruin, based in the Pacific Northwest, is the project of musician Teren. The debut self-titled EP was released in 2022.

"Blood And Treachery" featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens’ soaring and immense vocal style perfectly melds with the exciting and lush symphonics that, in turn, provide a perfect backdrop for the fast paced, epic, and melodic death metal that comprises the backbone of the song. Blackened edges and a dynamic composition continue to push the project’s sound further.

