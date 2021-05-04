EXODUS - Benefit Show For Drummer TOM HUNTING Announced For July 17th In Sacramento, CA

On April 13th, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. A benefit show to assist with Hunting's medical expenses has been announced and will take place at at One The Y in on July 17th in Sacramento, CA. The bill will include Blind Illusion, Boneless Ones featuring guitarist Craig Locicero (Forbidden) and drummer Chris Kontos (Machine Head), and Jesus Crisis. Capacity is limited to 100 people.

Hunting's Exodus bandmate, guitarist Gary Holt, launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Tom with his cancer battle on April 21st.

A message states: "After decades dedicated to laying down the most pummeling drums in thrash, Tom Hunting has been diagnosed with cancer. While he fights and defeats this, he will need help with his bills, both medical and home. During this pandemic Tom, like many of us, works to keep himself going while we await the return of touring, but he is unable to do so while undergoing chemo and more to get past this and back behind his drums with his brothers in Exodus. Whatever someone can afford to give will go miles to helping Tom continue his fight without the worry of the mounting medical bills and bills to maintain a roof over his head. Thanks for all your help and support."

Since its launch the campaign has raised already almost $80,000, which includes donations from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. Hunting expressed his gratitude via a Facebook video message on April 26th, as well as offering an update on his ongoing treatment. See below.

Visit the GoFundMe campaign page here.

Below is Hunting's April 13th statement revealing he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma:

"Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!"

OK, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically. "I'm gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!

"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I'm stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!"