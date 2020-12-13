EXODUS - Bonded By Blood Guitar Book Shipping In Januany 2021; Digital Version Available Now

The Bonded By Blood Guitar Book features guitar tab and notation for all nine songs from the 1985 Exodus album release. All songs were transcribed note for note from the original recordings by Heathen / Exodus live guitarist Kragen Lum and Ernie Ball's Match The Master award winner, Evan Bradley.

Learn how to play the songs exactly as the band plays them with these 100% accurate transcriptions! Presented in two-guitar format so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Gary Holt and Rick Hunolt played them on the album. 170 pages.

Songs Included:

"Bonded by Blood"

"Exodus"

"And Then There Were None"

"A Lesson in Violence"

"Metal Command"

"Piranha"

"No Love"

"Deliver Us to Evil"

"Strike of the Beast"

Go to Sublevel Records to pre-order the physical version. Shipping starts January 15th, 2021.

Exodus have announced that their upcoming new album will be titled Persona Non Grata. It was revealed the album, engineered by Steve Lagudi and the band, is expected in summer 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. Guitarist Gary Holt narrowed down the release date in a December 6th live virtual panel with Headbanger Con, saying the record would be released in June 2021. Check out the interview below.

Holt revealed the title of the new album in an Instagram post, which included the caption: "So the title of the new record is out! The next @exodusbandofficial record is titled “Persona Non Grata” and will be our summer 2021! And I LOVE the studios name here in @decibelmagazine, “The garage next to Tom Hunting’a house”! Haha! Engineered by @stevelagudiproductions, produced by us, being mixed by @andysneap as we speak. Early indications are this monster sounds fucking sick! Doing some spot vocal stuff tomorrow with @zetrodus and then tracking is DONE. Gonna be a long wait until the release of this beast on @nuclearblastrecords."