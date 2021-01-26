EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA On The Future Of Thrash Metal - "It's Definitely Harder To Make It These Days"

The latest episode of the Shockwaves Skullsessions Podcast features Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza. Watch/listen to the interview at this location.

Souza recently posted the latest instalment of Zetro's Toxic Vault, offering up some details on the band's forthcoming album, Persona Non Grata. Check out the full stream below.

Souza: "Exodus fans are not gonna be disappointed. It's fucking heavy as shit, it's fast, it's brutal, it's violent. The lyrical content is very deep and very heavy. Gary Holt (guitars) wrote some really great compositions on this, and the whole band performed really well on this. It seemed like we were all hungry again going after it. We were so excited to be together for some reason."

Persona Non Grata, engineered by Steve Lagudi and the band, is expected in summer 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. Guitarist Gary Holt narrowed down the release date in a December 6th live virtual panel with Headbanger Con, saying the record would be released in June 2021. Check out the interview below.