EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Help Drummer TOM HUNTING With Cancer Battle

On April 13, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Tom's Exodus bandmate, guitarist Gary Holt has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Tom with his cancer battle.

A message states: "After decades dedicated to laying down the most pummeling drums in thrash, Tom Hunting has been diagnosed with cancer. While he fights and defeats this, he will need help with his bills, both medical and home. During this pandemic Tom, like many of us, works to keep himself going while we await the return of touring, but he is unable to do so while undergoing chemo and more to get past this and back behind his drums with his brothers in Exodus. Whatever someone can afford to give will go miles to helping Tom continue his fight without the worry of the mounting medical bills and bills to maintain a roof over his head. Thanks for all your help and support."

Visit the GoFundMe campaign page here.

Tom offered an update on April 14th via Instagram. See below.