EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT - Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Statue Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz has announced a new limited edition statue of Exodus guitarist, Gary Holt. The ship date is estimated for fall 2025. Pre-order here.

Description: Each piece is hand-crafted. Only 3,000 pieces created. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.