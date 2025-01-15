EXODUS Part Ways With Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA; Band Welcomes Back ROB DUKES

American thrashers, Exodus, have announced that they have parted ways with frontman, Steve "Zetro" Souza. They also confirmed the return of former singer, Rob Dukes, who was previously with the band from 2005 - 2014. A message from the band follows:

"Announcement! Exodus have parted ways with Steve "Zetro" Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.

"And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to Exodus! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.



"Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue. See you soon."