EXODUS Release Cover Of AC/DC Classic "Beating Around The Bush"; Audio

American thrash metal legends and genre originators, Exodus, have released a cover of the AC/DC Highway To Hell album classic, "Beating Around The Bush". The track, which features a solo by former Exodus guitarist, Rick Hunolt, is available on all streaming platforms, you can save the single here. Listen below.

Says Exodus: "Unbeknownst to anyone, while recording Persona Non Grate we also busted out a few cover songs by our favorite bands, and there’s no band we love more than AC/DC! So we decided to do our own take on 'Beating Around The Bush'! We love the song and we stoked on our rendition. Hope you dig it too!"

Exodus are set to unleash their ferocious live show across North America with their "The Battle Of '24" tour. The tour marks the band's first headlining run in many years and will feature support from thrash metallers Havok, metallic hardcore outfit Candy, and crossover thrashers Dead Heat.

The tour kicks off on Saturday, November 2, in Tampa, FL, and will thrash across North America, ultimately concluding on December 7 in Los Angeles, CA.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt expressed the band's excitement: "Exodus are super stoked to announce 'The Battle Of '24', our tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat. This tour will be raging, and this is our first headlining tour in many years, so we're excited to dig out some deep cuts as well as play some more songs off of Persona Non Grata. Let the battle begin!"

"The Battle Of '24" tour promises to be a must-see event for metal fans, showcasing Exodus' legendary status in the thrash metal scene alongside some of the genre's most exciting current acts.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

6 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade

8 - Dallas, TX - Granada

9 - Austin, TX - Empire

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden

13 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

17 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

18 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

29 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

December

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

6 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

The announcement follows Exodus’ recent signing to Napalm Records in 2023. The band, a dominant force in thrash metal for over four decades, is thrilled about this new chapter in its storied career. Their latest album, Persona Non Grata (2021), debuted at #1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart and #9 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre chart in the USA. Exodus have seen increasing international response and success in their most recent era, and now, joined with Napalm Records, are thrilled for their exciting next phase.

Exodus is:

Gary Holt - guitar

Tom Hunting - drums

Steve "Zetro" Souza - vocals

Lee Altus - guitar

Jack Gibson - bass