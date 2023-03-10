Experience MEGADETH’s Landmark Album, Countdown To Extinction, In Dolby Atmos; Also Available Newly Remastered From The Original 1992 Stereo Analog Mix

Today, Megadeth announce that fans will now get to experience their multi-platinum thrash metal classic, Countdown To Extinction, in full Dolby Atmos, submerging listeners in full 3D immersive sound with a new level a clarity and depth.

In addition, Countdown To Extinction is also available newly remastered from the original 1992 stereo analog mix in hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo.

Both the Dolby Atmos mix and the long-awaited, remastered 1992 stereo mix are now available through digital platforms and can be heard, here.

Released in 1992 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, Megadeth's Grammy-nominated release, Countdown To Extinction, is the band’s breakthrough album that helped catapult the band into arena status. Countdown To Extinction is another step forward in the evolution and expansion of the thrash metal genre Megadeth helped create. The album was also an important benchmark in the band‘s career in both songwriting and music technicality as they broke new ground and thrashed their way through the height of the grunge movement to mainstream radio and the MTV generation on their own terms with tracks such as “Symphony Of Destruction,” “Sweating Bullets” and “Skin O’ My Teeth.” In 1993, Megadeth were presented with “The Doris Day Music Award” at The Humane Society’s Genesis Awards for the title track, “Countdown To Extinction,” a song advocating for animal rights. Other recipients of this prestigious honor include Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, and Crosby & Nash.

Countdown To Extinction tracklisting:

"Skin O' My Teeth"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Architecture Of Aggression"

"Foreclosure Of A Dream"

"Sweating Bullets"

"This Was My Life"

"Countdown To Extinction"

"High Speed Dirt"

"Psychotron"

"Captive Honour"

"Ashes In Your Mouth"

Megadeth kick off their “Crush The World Tour 2023” in support of their latest album, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, with a U.S. date in Everett, WA on April 26, before the start of their Canadian tour on April 28 in Abbotsford, moving throughout Canada, and wrapping up on May 15 in Halifax.

Tour dates:

April

26 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

28 - Abbotsford , BC - Abbotsford Centre

29 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

May

1 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

4 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

8 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

9 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

10 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

11 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

13 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

15 - Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre