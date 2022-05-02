EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT Release Macabre Mini-Movie For Merciless New Single "Agony Incarnate"

Belarus-based slamming brutal death metal titans, Extermination Dismemberment, return with their heart-stopping new single / movie-esque video "Agony Incarnate", streaming now via Unique Leader Records.

Forcing their way from the underground mire to the front of the modern death metal pack, Extermination Dismemberment continue with their evolution. Unmasking their latest offering, "Agony Incarnate" sees the band exploring their own boundaries of extremity whilst defining a marker for unrestrained, monstrously-heavy devastation. Their new sound, ushered in by way of a sinister movie introduction, which was filmed by one of the top Belarusian directors Alexander Strievich, and directed by him and the band, displays breathless levels of ferocity. And it's mercilessly addictive.

On the new single/video, the band comments: "Agony, prayers and hell. More than four minutes of crushing destruction. Five acts depicting the torment of the soul and pain of the flesh. 'Agony Incarnate' takes us to the brink of death and with every minute passing, deeper into the underworld."

"Surrounded by fire and the groans of anguished martyrs, who are no longer destined to find peace. We set ourselves the goal of creating a dark atmosphere of inevitable suffering, both during life and after death. The composition ends with a scene in the last remaining church, right in the midst of the apocalypse, where the desperate cries for salvation fall upon deaf ears of God who cannot and will not help them."