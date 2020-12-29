EXTREMA - Complete "Live In Poland" Performance Streaming; Video

December 29, 2020, an hour ago

Available for streaming below is “Live In Poland”, the full show Italian groove thrash metallers Extrema played at the 24th Pol’and’Rock Festival 2018.

Seventeen tracks, 70 minutes of pure adrenaline and thrash metal captured live on stage. The audio has been remixed and mastered by the band's long time producer and engineer, Gabriele Ravaglia, at Fear Studios in Alfonsine (RA), to let you enjoy at its best the entire show that the band played in front of the Polish crowd.



