EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Looks Back On Playing In Front Of EDDIE VAN HALEN For The First Time - "I Became A Cover Of Myself"

Guitar World's massive Eddie Van Halen memorial issue is out on newsstands now, and among the many tributes to the electric guitar master are several from six-string peers and acolytes, including Steve Lukather, Adam Jones, Yngwie Malmsteen and Jennifer Batten. Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt recounted meeting Eddie Van Halen for the first time:

"“The first time I met Eddie I was working on Dweezil Zappa’s album 1991’s Confessions), and he handed me his guitar and said, ‘You’ve gotta check out this pedal.’ And it’s like, ‘You want me to play while I check out this pedal?’ So now Eddie is leaning in front of me, dialing in stuff on his pedalboard. And what do you do when the alien who walked off the spaceship that changed your life is in front of you? What do you play? Like an idiot, I kicked into the solo from 'Get the Funk Out'. I became a cover of myself.

But the second I go into the tapping part, Eddie turns around and stops me. He goes, ‘Hey, hey, none of that silly stuff.’ That scared the shit out of me. It took me a minute and then I said to myself, ‘He knows who I am. He reads.’ Because at that time an article had just come out – it may have even been in Guitar World – and the interviewer asked about 'Get the Funk Out'. He said, ‘You’re doing tapping your own way.’ And I told him, ‘To be honest with you, I feel silly when I do tapping. Not because it’s embarrassing, but because it’s so Eddie.’ Later on, after I got comfortable around Eddie, I asked him, 'Did you read that article?' And he said, 'Yeah, I read that.' I was like, 'Wow, Eddie Van Halen read an interview I did!' Even that shit seemed impossible to me."

Everybody remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Nuno Bettencourt from Extreme.

As part of AXS TV's "At Home And Social With Nuno Bettencourt & Friends" special, Bettencourt was joined by Queen's Brian May, as well as his Generation Axe tour mates Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Tosin Abasi, for an instrumental performance of the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody".

