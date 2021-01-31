EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Shares Freddy Vs Jason "More Than Burns" Parody - "I Am Honored... I Think"

The Merkins have made a name for themselves via Youtube by creating horror-themed parodies of popular songs. They have released a brand new cover, this time taking on Extreme's "More Than Words", which has now become "More Than Burns". Check out the video below.

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has voiced his support of The Merkins' work by sharing it on social media along with the following message:

"I cannot think of a better way to start off 2021 celebrating 'More Than Words' with my two childhood friends, Freddy and Jason. Two icons from the big screen that made us all scream for years.



Now, I know they’re both terrible people that have murdered so many innocent campers, dreamers, hot chicks and moms everywhere and deserve no sympathy or love. But today is a new day, and maybe we can forgive them for five minutes as they chose one of my compositions to bravely open up their black hearts and express for the first time in their dispicable lives true feelings of love and compassion.



Yes, after viewing this we will still want them to burn in Hell for what they’ve done, but sadly these two will actually enjoy burning in Hell.



Thanks @themerkins. I am honored... I think."