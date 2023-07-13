EXTREME Launch "Rise: Generations On A Mission" Campaign; Video

Multi-platinum hard rock icons Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - launch their "Rise: Generations On A Mission" campaign with the following message:

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it: We want to see your take on our song 'Rise'. Grab your bandmates, or put a band together and throw down our song, 'Rise', the way you and your band would do it.

Remember - this is not a challenge or a competition, but rather a celebration of rock 'n roll and a way for us to give back and shine a light on you as you have done for us."

Upload your cover here and watch the video below.





Extreme's new album, SIX, was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. SIX swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side of the Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video:

Extreme's headlining “Thicker Than Blood” world tour kicks off in the US on August 2, followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September and has already sold-out dates in cities including Detroit, Hampton Beach, Tokyo and Yokohama. The band recently announced an additional jaunt beginning November 27 in Newcastle, UK and wrapping December 16 in Milan, IT.

Special guests Living Colour (who will also be supporting Extreme on their US and Australian shows) will appear on the UK leg and The Last Internationale will appear across Europe. Tickets at extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

19 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

21 - Denver, CO - The Ogden #

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

28 - Portland, OR - TBD #

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

September

6 - Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

8 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

10 - Melbourne, AU - Forum #

12 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

13 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

17 - Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

19 - Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

21 - Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

25 - Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

26 - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

November

27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

December

1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *

11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale