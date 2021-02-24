Extreme Metal Artist JUSTIN BARTLETT Diagnosed With Cancer; Fundraising Campaign Launched

Justin Bartlet has recently been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer. His sister has launched a GoFundMe page in order to assist with his medical expenses.

The fundraiser has a goal of $60 000 and over half of it has been raised since the start on February the 7th. Bartlett needs help with his medical expenses and cost of living because he is too exhausted and in too much pain to continue with his work. His girlfriend wrote that the doctors are optimistic because of the range of treatments they can do.

Hope through GoFundMe

According to GoFundMe, Bartlett has undergone three surgeries, and the next step in his treatment will be to go for Chemotherapy.

Bartlett states that he hasn’t had to share with the world that he has cancer before, and everything is a mess. In the beginning, he thought he had pulled a back muscle! Until four or five days before they diagnosed him with colorectal cancer, they thought it was pancreatic cancer. Bartlett commented on this with, “I’ll take the lesser of the two evils.”

Although Justin Bartlett is bearing an optimistic attitude, he is in a lot of pain and exhaustion. According to his sister, they had the suspicion that it was cancer-based on the symptoms he has had. That was confirmed for them when he returned home after his last emergency room stays with the results of the cryptic scan. His sister also said that after she commented to him that his condition ‘sucs too much,’ with pain and exhaustion in his eyes, he replied, ‘ And….. this is just the beginning.’

Heavy metal delight

Justin Bartlett is an extremely talented extreme metal artist who created album covers for Drag Into Sunlight, CADAVER, HOODED MENACE, and TRAP THEM. He also created the art for Decibel magazine’s first tour in 2012.

If you are a heavy metal fan, then you should have seen some of his album cover work and merchandise designs. His style combines his passion with occult imagery and has been featured on album covers and in gallery exhibitions.

Bartlett goes by the code name Vberkvlt on Instagram. He primarily works with metal artists but also does graphic design and is a gallery artist. He told his clients on an Instagram post that his Printshop will be closed until further notice. All orders for work that have been paid will be refunded as soon as possible.

He also stated that there are plenty of ways to buy merchandise and that his clients will be updated as the merchandise arrive.

An artist of a different kind

Bartlett sums up his work with the heavy metal genre as a matter of mindset. Most people will find a setting of a strange ritual in a dark rotten cave to be disturbing. “ But in terms of being truly disturbing or ‘dark’- that’s really in the eye of the beholder. It all comes down to your frame of reference. I am sure the average Kenny Chesney fan would be more ‘disturbed’ by my artwork than the average metalhead.”

According to a friend of his, Justin, he is a funny, generous, and extremely talented artist.

Bartlett has written the following on an Instagram post: ‘Anyway, there’s been a good response, and I want to thank you all so far for the help! Donations especially are welcome. It means a lot and will definitely help me out. And if you can’t donate, sharing this on social media can help me out.’

Bartlett himself told all his followers in an Instagram message to read more about how he is doing and how they can help on the GoFundMe page. He thanked his mom and his sister, Ashley, for the page they have put together and everything they are doing for him.

