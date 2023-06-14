EXTREME Perform "Get The Funk Out" With Guitarist MATEUS ASATO At Brazil's Best Of Blues And Rock Festival (Video)

On June 2nd, Extreme performed in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Best Of Blues And Rock Festival. During "Get The Funk Out", they were joined by Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Asato appears at the 6:30 mark in the clip below.

More fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

On their new album, SIX, Extreme swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things. They’ve sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX.

Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side of the Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video:

Trailer:

Extreme's headlining “Thicker Than Blood” world tour kicks off in the US on August 2, followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September and has already sold-out dates in cities including Detroit, Hampton Beach, Tokyo and Yokohama. The band recently announced an additional jaunt beginning November 27 in Newcastle, UK and wrapping December 16 in Milan, IT.

Special guests Living Colour (who will also be supporting Extreme on their US and Australian shows) will appear on the UK leg and The Last Internationale will appear across Europe. Tickets at extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

19 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

21 - Denver, CO - The Ogden #

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

28 - Portland, OR - TBD #

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

September

6 - Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

8 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

10 - Melbourne, AU - Forum #

12 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

13 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

17 - Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

19 - Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

21 - Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

25 - Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

26 - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

November

27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

December

1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *

11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale