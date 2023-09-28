EXTREME’s NUNO BETTENCOURT Talks Performing With Emotion, That "Rise" Guitar Solo, And More - "Nobody Cared About Us For 30 Years, Now Everybody Cares Again"; Video

The folks at Sweetwater have released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

From penning tracks like the Billboard-topping ballad “More Than Words,” or the infectious pop-rock hit “Hole Hearted” with Extreme to deploying his virtuosic composition skills on records alongside the likes of Janet Jackson, Robert Palmer, John Paul Jones, Toni Braxton, and countless greats, Nuno Bettencourt’s artistry has been an integral force in the past 25-plus years of sonic style. Sweetwater’s resident metal maestro, Nick Bowcott, caught up with Nuno to talk all things music: new tracks with Extreme, the importance of performing with emotion, how passion is the enemy of perfection, the legendary “Rise” solo, and more. Check it out!

"We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour," begins a recent update from Extreme. "You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second US leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour with special guests Living Colour."

Dates:

January

24 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino Resort

27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City

30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

31 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theater

February

2 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

3 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

6 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

7 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

9 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino and Hotel

10 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino

17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

25/24 -Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Wheatland

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

March

2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - recently released their new album, SIX, via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

"Here's To The Losers":

"X Out":

"Hurricane":

"Save Me":

"The Mask:

"Small Town Beautiful":

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video:

More Extreme tour dates are listed below.

November

27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

December

1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *

11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale