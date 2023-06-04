EYE AM Featuring Members Of TYPE O NEGATIVE And CROWBAR Release New Single / Video "Dreams Always Die With The Sun"

Type O Negative's official Facebook page was was updated back in April with news of what promises to be an exciting new musical collaboration. Details are as follows:

"Kenny (Hickey - guitarist / vocalist) and Johnny (Kelly - drummer) sent me a cool update. They are jamming in a new group called Eye Am. The band includes Kenny and Johnny as well as Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom Of Sorrow, and Todd Strange, formerly of Crowbar and Down. The debut single will be recorded by bassist Roger Lima of Less Than Jake at his studio called The Moathouse."

Eye Am has released their highly anticipated new single, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun". The music video, a perfect complement to the song, was shot and directed by Mike Holderbeast at the Joy Theatre in the heart of New Orleans.

Mike was eager to hop on the opportunity and shared, "I’ve known Kirk and Todd for many years and have worked with them on projects for Crowbar and Down. I’ve been a huge Type-O Negative fan for years, so it was killer to work with Kenny and Johnny for the first time. We shot at the Joy Theatre in the heart of New Orleans. A lot of bands have played there because it’s got cool vibes. The shoot went super smoothly, and it was a great experience, definitely one of the most fun videos I’ve shot. And for being a new project, the sound was incredibly organic and natural. You’d have thought these guys have been together for years!"

"Dreams Always Die With The Sun" is an original, organic song steeped in the hard rock heavy metal genre fueled by vocal, guitar-driven rock melody and harmonies. The song takes influence from the Beatles to Black Sabbath. Kenny Hickey had a melody in his head to start with and when the band came together it was easy to write lyrics to the song.

Kenny Hickey says the meaning behind the song, "The lyrics question the existence of an afterlife. Delusion is always shattered by reality."

Speaking with Moshpit Passion, Windstein commented on the project, saying "We're friends, and I'm a huge Type O fan. A friend of ours, Andrew Spaulding, has an independent label called Corpse Paint Records, and he kind of brought it all together, like, 'Hey, guys, I really wanna get you all in a room together and see what happens.' We have one song, but it came out great. We had a lot of fun, so I'm sure we'll do some more writing together."