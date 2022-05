Southern sludge legends, EyeHateGod, have released a video for "Every Thing, Every Day", feautured on the album A History Of Nomadic Behavior, released in March 2021. The clip, by Chariot Of Black Moth, can be viewed below:

EyeHateGod's European tour launches on June 24 at Rock In Bourlon in Bourlon, France. Dates on the poster below:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)