EYEHATEGOD Streaming Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Motörhead"

A lethal dose of Southern Nihilism in the vein of Rock 'n Roll's greatest outlaws, comes in the form of Eyehategod's cover of "Motörhead", off Waxx 001 - Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, courtesy of Psycho Waxx.

The artwork and tracklisting for Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead are as follows:

King Dude - "Killed By Death"

Stöner - "R.A.M.O.N.E.S."

High On Fire - "Iron Fist"

Cephalic Carnage - "Order / Fade To Black"

Eyehategod - "Motörhead"

Lord Buffalo - "God Was Never On Your Side"

Howling Giant w/ Chuck Garric & Calico Cooper - "Love Me Like A Reptile"

Mothership - "Bomber"

Foie Gras - "Born To Lose"

Psychlona - "Iron Horse"

Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike - "Please Don't Touch"

Creeping Death - "In The Name Of Tragedy"

The Bridge City Sinners - "Go To Hell"

Exhorder - "Sacrifice"

Death By Stereo - "Born To Raise Hell"

Midnight - "Dirty Love"

Relaxer - "America"

Phil Anselmo / Gary Holt / Kelley Juett / Sacha Dunable / Tom Polzine / Nick Oliveri / Dwid Hellion / Kyle Juett / Chuck Garric / Zach Wheeler - "Ace Of Spades"

(Photo - Travis Shinn)