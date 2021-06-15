FAITH NO MORE Announce Trio Of US Headlining Shows

Faith No More, who recently announced performances at both Riot Fest (September 18) and Knotfest (September 25), have confirmed a trio of US headlining performances.

The band said, collectively: "We’re excited to be able to play live again. Looking forward to that moment, all of us together, the smells, the sweat, the noise. Thanks for being patient. Bring it on!"

Tickets for the newly announced headlining performances are on sale this Friday at 10 AM, CDT/11 AM, EDT, with a pre-sale underway on Thursday at the same time (code available via FNM.com). Fucked Up opens on the three headlining dates.

Dates:

September

16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Newport, KY - Ovation

Faith No More is:

Mike Bordin (drums)

Roddy Bottum (keyboards)

Bill Gould (bass)

Jon Hudson (guitar)

Mike Patton (vocals)

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)