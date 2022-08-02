FAITH NO MORE Drummer MIKE BORDIN Performs BLACK SABBATH's "Behind The Wall Of Sleep" And "Electric Funeral" With Tribute Band BACK STABBATH (Video)

Courtesy of Capital Chaos TV, the clip below features Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin performing Black Sabbath's "Behind The Wall Of Sleep" at Harald Oimoen's Murder In The Front Row movie presentation and book signing extravaganza, with tribute band Back Stabbath. The show took place at Cornerstone in Berkeley California on July 31st.

In 1996, Bordin began performing with Ozzy Osbourne's band up until 2010. He re-recorded the drum tracks on Osbourne's solo albums, Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman, for the controversial remasters released in 2002. The re-recordings were the result of a lawsuit brought by original drummer Lee Kerslake and original bassist Bob Daisley for unpaid royalties.