FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Single "Black Angel" Feat. BREEDING THORNS' Dano Hibbs; Video Streaming

Former Overkill drummer, Sid Falck, has released a new song, "Black Angel", under the Falck name.

Sid Falck: “Who / what is the Black Angel? I think the Black Angel represents something different to each person, typically something bad and/or negative. To me, the Black Angel, is the ‘entity’ that takes over your nightmares, making them even more unpleasant, realistic and scary.. to the point that you’re absolutely convinced, that what you’re in the middle of is real, and therefore, you feel like you can’t just wake up to escape whatever situation you believe yourself to be in. I actually got the idea from seeing posts on social media, from friends, talking about ‘sleep paralysis' and thought it would be interesting to explore.

Once again, Dano Hibbs of Breeding Thorns was asked to supply the lead guitar, and as usual, he took it over the top. I have to interject here, that I find it absolutely criminal, that Dano is not already a household name for top 10 guitarist in not just the US, but everywhere. Guy is F**king amazing!!“

"Black Angel" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. "Black Angel" is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.

An accompanying video can be viewed below: