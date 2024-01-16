FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Song "Enemy Within" Feat. DANO HIBBS, With A Nod To FOO FIGHTERS; Video

Sid Falck has released a new song, "Enemy Within", with special guest Dano Hibbs (Breeding Thorns), with a nod towards Foo Fighters, under the Falck name.

Sid Falck: “I was actually trying to write a punk song, super simple and straight forward. And as I was moving along with the process, I realized, just how influenced I apparently was, by Dave Grohl and the way he combine punk with hooks. He’s brilliant at that. 'Enemy Within' is simply about how we as humans, are our own worst enemies, both with how we live, the things we do and the decisions we make. Once again, Dano Hibbs did the lead, and as always, it’s excellent.”

"Enemy Within" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. "Enemy Within" is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.

An accompanying video can be viewed below: