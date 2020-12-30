FALLEN ARISE – “Forever Winter” Lyric Video Released

Fallen Arise has released a new lyric video for “Forever Winter”. Created by HK Visual Creations, the track is featured on their new album, Enigma, released on April 10. Order Enigma here.

Fallen Arise wanted their music to sound as contemporary as possible, but at the same time to remain faithful to the kind of music they play. Pop aesthetics are always something they are willing to implement in their craft, keeping in mind that pop music is a huge influence on the band's compositions. All this combined with the elements that define metal music and the orchestral idea which is still present in the band had provided this end result. The choice of collaborators for the creation of the “Enigma” was very thoughtful and targeted in order to achieve the result the band sought. The band's photo session and "Reborn" video shooting took place at rEvolver studios (Sweden) with the mighty Patric Ullaeus behind the camera.

Fallen Arise comment on this experience: “The least we can say is that we had an unforgettable time there and it was a unique experience for us working with such an amazing and talented guy.”