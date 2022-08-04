FALLUJAH Release New Single "Soulbreaker"; Visualizer
San Francisco-based atmospheric technical death metal giants, Fallujah, will release their new studio album, Empyrean, on September 9 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released the new single, "Soulbreaker". Watch a visualizer below.
Commenting on the song, founding guitarist Scott Carstairs says: "Prepare to have your mind melted by our latest track 'Soulbreaker'. This will be our third and final single from our monstrous record Empyrean'out on 9/9. 'Soulbreaker' is a psychedelic spiral into depravity, relentlessly beating you down with pissed off riffs and ethereal walls of sonic bliss. Try not to break your neck listening to this one."
Find Empyrean pre-orders here.
Tracklisting:
“The Bitter Taste Of Clarity”
“Radiant Ascension”
“Embrace Oblivion”
“Into The Eventide”
“Eden’s Lament”
“Soulbreaker”
“Duality Of Intent”
“Mindless Omnipotent Master”
“Celestial Resonance”
“Artifacts”
"Embrace Oblivion" lyric video:
"Embrace Oblivion" visualizer:
“Radiant Ascension” video:
Fallujah will return to the road this coming fall for The Divine Ascension Tour with Australian tech-death co-headliners, Psycroptic, Additional support will be provided by Interloper and Cognitive. Tickets are available now.
Commenting on the tour, Scott Carstairs states: "This fall, Fallujah will return to unleash an atmospheric onslaught upon the masses. To say that we are excited to headline with Psycroptic would be an understatement. We have never been more ready to tear up North America…not only to bring you one of the most extreme tech death lineups of the year but also to perform for you NEW music from our record Empyrean!! Let's rage!"
Tour dates:
September
11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go
12 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
17 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
18 - Houston, TX - Acadia
20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
23 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
27 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martiniere
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
29 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
30 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
October
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
2 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
5 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
6 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery District
15 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)