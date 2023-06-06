FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Signs With Sliptrick Records; The G-String Murders To Be Released In July

The G-String Murders is the fifth official release from Canadian instrumentalist Darren Michael Boyd. Fans of his music have grown to expect a blend humour and darkness, and this four song EP does not disappoint. Interesting compositions, memorable melodies, and sophisticated chord-play are always Boyd’s priority, but there are still enough guitar fireworks to satisfy shred fans.

There is a witchy and quirky feel to his “Spooky Surf” sound that easily creates a visual in the listener’s imagination. The title was chosen because Boyd thought it was hysterical when he first came up with it, knowing that despite its complete lack of subtlety, some people would probably still miss the joke!

Darren Michael Boyd is comfortable playing all kinds of music, and feels at home with a big theatrical show – regardless of the venue size. After years of touring, writing, recording, Darren has developed his own dynamic musical style, along with authenticity and unprecedented professionalism.

Tracklist:

"Hide And Shriek"

"Darkling"

"Racing For Pinks"

"The G-String Murders"

