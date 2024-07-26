Fan Denied Refund After HEART Drop Off Bill For DEF LEPPARD / JOURNEY Concert - "Ticketmaster Is Trying To Pull A 'Cheap Trick' On Me"

Heart recently announced that their Royal Flush Tour has been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Ann Wilson underwent an operation, and her doctors instructed her to "take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

Toronto's CTVNews is now reporting that an Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.

The concert, a double bill featuring Def Leppard and Journey, with rock band Heart as the opening act, was scheduled to take place at Rogers Centre on August 2.

“I wanted to see Heart. I’ve never seen them after all these years,” Paul Leger told CTV News Toronto.

After Heart dropped out, the promoter for the Toronto show said the band Cheap Trick would serve as the replacement opening act.

"I was very angry,” Leger said. “The way I look at it, Ticketmaster is trying to pull a ‘cheap trick’ on me.”

“I didn't spend that money to see Cheap Trick. I wanted to see Heart,” he continued.

Leger says while he wishes Wilson well, he is on a fixed income and wants his money back for the $140 ticket.

“It’s unfair. All I’m asking for is a refund,” he said.

