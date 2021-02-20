Fan-Filmed Footage Of THE WEDDING BAND Featuring Members Of METALLICA, UGLY KID JOE Covering BLACK SABBATH

On March 8, 2020, The Wedding Band performed a special, one-off concert at The Senate in Columbia, SC. This was their last show before lockdown.

The Wedding Band is Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, rhythm guitarist Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), along with The Mars Volta / Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore and guest vocalist Bobby Patterson.

In the fan-filmed video below, The Wedding Band covers the Black Sabbath classic, "War Pigs". And, Kirk Hammett is playing late Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green's guitar, “Greeny.”

The complete setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC)

"White Wedding" (Billy Idol)

"Freddie's Dead" (Curtis Mayfield)

"Breaking The Law" (Judas Priest)

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)

"Jungle Boogie" (Kool & The Gang)

"Skin Tight" (Ohio Players)

"There From Shaft" (Isaac Hayes)

"Blitzkrieg Bop" (Ramones)

Set 2:

"Iron Man" (Black Sabbath)

"Symptom Of The Universe (Black Sabbath)

"Le Freak" jam (Chic)

"Fopp" (Ohio Players)

"Holy Ghost" (The Bar-Kays)

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Ace Of Spades" (Motörhead)

"Live Wire" (AC/DC)

Encore:

"Heaven And Hell" (Black Sabbath)

Check out a 34-minute highlight video:

Previously, on July 26, 2019, The Wedding Band performed at Cosmo Music in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill. Footage of the group covering Billy Idol's "White Wedding" can be viewed below.