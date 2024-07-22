Fan-Filmed Klash Of The Ruhrpott Video Featuring KREATOR, DESTRUCTION, SODOM And TANKARD Available

Metal titans Kreator proudly presented the Klash Of The Ruhrpott festival on July 20th at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. The event featured the long-awaited union of Germany’s legendary Teutonic 4, completed by Sodom, Destruction and Tankard.

Kreator were forced to cut their set short after 10 songs due to a sever weather warning. The band issued the following statement:

"With the safety of our fans and crew absolutely paramount, we had no choice but to end the concert early. We hope you had as much fun until the abrupt end as we did and are already looking forward to seeing you next time."

The Unstoppable Grind Master has shared a video recap of the day, which can be viewed below along with fan-filmed video from the shows.