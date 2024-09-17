Fans RUSH To Support NEIL PEART Memorial At Lakeside Park; Fundraising Goal Set At $1 Million; Video

Following the official launch event at Lakeside Park on what would have been Neil Peart’s 72nd birthday, the City of St. Catharines Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force is proud to announce the beginning of a fundraising campaign to honour legendary drummer Neil Peart with a public work of art.

The campaign, which aims to raise $1 million, will fund the installation of a memorial alongside the Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park - a location forever tied to Peart through his lyrics to the hit Rush song of the same name.

Mayor Mat Siscoe reflected on Peart’s deep connection with the City, "Neil Peart’s impact on music is immeasurable, but it’s his connection to St. Catharines that makes this memorial so meaningful. We are honoured to celebrate his legacy right here in the city he called home during his formative years. This project will not only pay tribute to one of the greatest drummers of all time but will also bring people from around the world to Lakeside Park to experience the place that inspired so much of his work."

Fans and community members gathered at Lakeside Park today to kick off the campaign, with speeches highlighting Neil’s deep connection to St. Catharines. As a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and recipient of the Order Of Canada, Neil Peart is hailed as one of the greatest drummers of all time. Throughout his career, he fondly reflected on his summers in Port Dalhousie, which inspired the hit song, “Lakeside Park”.

"It’s been an incredible journey working with fans, the City, and our talented artist Morgan MacDonald to bring this project to life,” said David DeRocco, Chair of the Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force. “Neil Peart's music touched millions, and his roots in St. Catharines were always an essential part of his story. This project is a true testament to the enduring bond between Neil, Rush fans, and St. Catharines."

The Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force, established by St. Catharines City Council in 2020, has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. Morgan MacDonald of The Newfoundland Bronze Foundry (Morgan Sculpture Inc.) was selected to design and create the memorial. A video rendering of the design is available for viewing below.

Donations and sponsorships are critical to make this memorial a reality. Sponsorship opportunities include the Steel Level at $5,000 and the Wood Level at $500, with full details available at stcatharines.ca/NeilPeartSponsorship. Fans can also donate any amount at stcatharines.ca/NeilPeart. Tax receipts will be issued automatically for donations of $20 or more.

As part of ongoing support, RushBackstage has donated funds along with Geddy Lee, who has donated $1 from every ticket sold during his My Effin' Life book tour last fall to support the memorial. The last book by Neil Peart, Silver Surfers, being released posthumously by his wife on November 19, is also donating proceeds to the Lakeside Park memorial fund.

The Neil Peart Memorial will be an enduring tribute to a musical icon, lyricist, and author, and will undoubtedly attract Rush fans from around the world to visit Lakeside Park and celebrate Peart’s legacy in the years to come.

Thank you to any fans that contribute!

(Photo - Craig Renwick)