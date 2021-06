FARGO – “Rain Of Champagne” Video Streaming

German hard rockers Fargo have dropped a video for their new song "Rain Of Champagne." The track is off of their new studio album Strangers D'Amour due June 25 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Strangers D'Amour will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on June 25 as CD digipak, LP in black vinyl and digital. There will also be an exclusive CD/LP bundle with a T-Shirt only available at the Steamhammer shop. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Rain Of Champagne"

"Gimme That Bone"

"Closer To The Sun"

"Time"

"Mary Says"

"Law Of The Jungle"

"Homesick"

"Dear Miss Donna Vetter"

"No Reason To Cry"

"Car Expert"

"Why Don’t You"

"Rain Of Champagne" video:

"Gimme That Bone" video: