FARGO Release "Time" Music Video

German hard rockers, Fargo, have released a video for "Time", featured on their current studio album, Strangers D'Amour, available via SPV/Steamhammer. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Rain Of Champagne"

"Gimme That Bone"

"Closer To The Sun"

"Time"

"Mary Says"

"Law Of The Jungle"

"Homesick"

"Dear Miss Donna Vetter"

"No Reason To Cry"

"Car Expert"

"Why Don’t You"

"Time" video:

"Rain Of Champagne" video:

"Gimme That Bone" video: