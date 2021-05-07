FARGO Share Music Video For New Single "Gimme That Bone"

German hard rock band, Fargo, have released "Gimme That Bone", their new single and video from their new studio album, Strangers D'Amour. The video features two special guests: former Fargo guitar player Hanno Grossmann and Torsten Lüderwaldt on keyboards, well known for his work for the band Fair Warning.

Bass player Peter Knorn says: “Compared to our comeback album Constellation, Strangers D'Amour sounds even more mature and rounded, with our typically driving beats and lots of melodious chorus parts, but also with a few little surprises thrown in, 'Gimme That Bone' has guitar player Peter Ladwig play a Hammond organ and Fender Rhodes, as well as his guitar."

Find the video below.

Strangers D'Amour will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on June 25 as CD digipak, LP in black vinyl and digital. There will also be an exclusive CD/LP bundle with a T-Shirt only available at the Steamhammer shop. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Rain Of Champagne"

"Gimme That Bone"

"Closer To The Sun"

"Time"

"Mary Says"

"Law Of The Jungle"

"Homesick"

"Dear Miss Donna Vetter"

"No Reason To Cry"

"Car Expert"

"Why Don’t You"

"Gimme That Bone" video: